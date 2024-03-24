Sources: iOS 18 Lets Users Customize Layout of Home Screen App Icons

iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Home Screen on iOS 17 Home Screen on iOS 17

While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce the ability to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that the iPhone would get a "more customizable" Home Screen starting with iOS 18. It is already possible to customize the Home Screen and create blank app icons with apps such as Shortcuts and Widgetsmith, but Apple's own personalization options will be more convenient and official.

iPhone users have already been able to customize the Lock Screen since iOS 16, and we expect the Home Screen to receive similar treatment with iOS 18. The update will introduce additional customization options for the Home Screen, according to our sources, and this could result in the biggest Home Screen revamp in several years.

Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June. Other features and changes rumored for the update include new generative AI functionality for Siri and multiple apps, RCS support in the Messages app for improved messaging between iPhones and Android devices, design changes, and more.