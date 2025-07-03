Here's How to Listen to Apple's Upcoming Earnings Call With Tim Cook

Apple has announced that it will share earnings results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year on Thursday, July 31. Apple's earnings reports are typically released at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, shortly after the stock market has closed in New York.



Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh will discuss the results on a live-streamed conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day. While the call is primarily intended for Apple shareholders and Wall Street analysts, anyone can listen live for free on Apple's Investor Relations website, with no registration required.

The call should last around one hour. Cook and Parekh will read their prepared remarks, and then they will take questions from analysts.

If you miss the call, a recording will be available for replay on the page later in the day.

Apple's fiscal third quarter ran from March 30 through June 28. Apple did not launch any new devices during that period, but it did release a few accessories, such as a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch and Beats charging cables. Apple also held its annual developers conference WWDC from June 9 through June 13.

Analysts may press Apple about tariffs, as well as intensifying regulatory scrutiny that Apple is facing in many regions, including the U.S. and Europe.