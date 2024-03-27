Apple Watch Topographic Maps Could Expand to iPhone in iOS 18

by

Apple appears to be gearing up to add topographic maps to the Apple Maps apps in iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, according to code reviewed by MacRumors.

watchos 10 maps app
First introduced with watchOS 10, topographic maps include trails, contour lines, elevation, and points of interest, features that are of use for hiking and other outdoor activities where accurate navigation is essential.

Since debuting topographic maps, Apple has been expanding support throughout the United States, and this year, Apple may be ready to bring it to iOS, macOS, and ‌visionOS‌.

Backend topographic maps code was introduced last year, but only ‌watchOS 10‌ had the feature. The code was dormant on iOS and macOS at that time, but in the backend files for ‌iOS 18‌, macOS 15, and ‌visionOS‌ 2, the code is active, suggesting an expansion.

The possibility of topographic maps follows our report yesterday on another possible ‌Apple Maps‌ feature, support for custom routes. With custom routes, users will presumably be able to create their own routes without being limited to Apple's pre-selected options.

‌‌iOS 18‌‌ will be introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 10, and it appears there will be quite a few new features for ‌Apple Maps‌. For more details about the update, check out our iOS 18 roundup.

(Thanks, Nicolás!)

Related Roundup: iOS 18

Top Rated Comments

midkay Avatar
midkay
38 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Yes! This would be huge. Didn't ever make much sense to have such a useful map mode restricted to the tiniest possible screen. Can't wait for this!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
19 minutes ago at 09:41 am

Since debuting topographic maps, Apple has been expanding support throughout the United States

That said, I’ve never seen topo data on watch maps…
I haven't seen any either. I was in Death Valley and Zion NPs recently and expected some data, at least in CA. It would be really nice to have, living in CO and frequenting the Rockies.

Edit: The compass app gained some elevation tracking with waypoints too. The new waypoints for cell reception and SOS are nice too, as Death Valley has no service.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
49 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Excellent news!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sleepnaked Avatar
sleepnaked
46 minutes ago at 09:14 am
just use mapy.cz or any osm-based maps (like organic maps)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
David G. Avatar
David G.
44 minutes ago at 09:17 am
It's about time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone Home Screen Gradient Blank Spaces 1

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Apps Be Placed Anywhere on Home Screen Grid

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce...
Read Full Article171 comments
reset password request iphone

Warning: Apple Users Targeted in Phishing Attack Involving Rapid Password Reset Requests

Tuesday March 26, 2024 4:34 pm PDT by
Phishing attacks taking advantage of Apple's password reset feature have become increasingly common, according to a report from KrebsOnSecurity. Multiple Apple users have been targeted in an attack that bombards them with an endless stream of notifications or multi-factor authentication (MFA) messages in an attempt to cause panic so they'll respond favorably to social engineering. An...
Read Full Article136 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 With Fix for USB Hub Bug

Monday March 25, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1, a minor update for the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 comes three weeks after macOS Sonoma 14.4. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who...
Read Full Article141 comments
iPad Pro 2024 Landscape Camera Feature

New iPad Pro Again Rumored to Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

Monday March 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
The next-generation iPad Pro will feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for the first time, according to the Apple leaker known as "Instant Digital." Instant Digital reiterated the design change earlier today on Weibo with a simple accompanying 2D image. The post reveals that the entire TrueDepth camera array will move to the right side of the device, while the microphone will...
Read Full Article98 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Purple

iOS 18 Will Finally Bring This Android Feature to iPhone

Monday March 25, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
iOS 18 will allow iPhone users to place app icons anywhere on the Home Screen grid, according to sources familiar with development of the software update. This basic feature has long been available on Android smartphones. While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, our sources said that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18....
Read Full Article
iphone reasons to upgrade

Apple Outlines 'Reasons to Upgrade' Your iPhone on New Website

Monday March 25, 2024 12:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added a "Why Upgrade" section to its website, which is aimed at encouraging customers with older iPhones to upgrade to a newer model. The website allows customers to compare the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each comparison shows what new features someone with an older...
Read Full Article162 comments
iPhone 15 General Feature Green

Apple Says These New iOS Features Are Coming Later This Year

Sunday March 24, 2024 7:45 am PDT by
Apple has previously announced three new iOS features that it said are coming to the iPhone later this year, as outlined below. The new features include the ability to install iPhone apps on the web in the EU, RCS support in the Messages app, and next-generation CarPlay. Web Distribution Apple recently announced that eligible developers will soon be able to distribute their iOS apps to ...
Read Full Article