Apple Watch Topographic Maps Could Expand to iPhone in iOS 18

Apple appears to be gearing up to add topographic maps to the Apple Maps apps in iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, according to code reviewed by MacRumors.



First introduced with watchOS 10, topographic maps include trails, contour lines, elevation, and points of interest, features that are of use for hiking and other outdoor activities where accurate navigation is essential.

Since debuting topographic maps, Apple has been expanding support throughout the United States, and this year, Apple may be ready to bring it to iOS, macOS, and ‌visionOS‌.

Backend topographic maps code was introduced last year, but only ‌watchOS 10‌ had the feature. The code was dormant on iOS and macOS at that time, but in the backend files for ‌iOS 18‌, macOS 15, and ‌visionOS‌ 2, the code is active, suggesting an expansion.

The possibility of topographic maps follows our report yesterday on another possible ‌Apple Maps‌ feature, support for custom routes. With custom routes, users will presumably be able to create their own routes without being limited to Apple's pre-selected options.

‌‌iOS 18‌‌ will be introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 10, and it appears there will be quite a few new features for ‌Apple Maps‌. For more details about the update, check out our iOS 18 roundup.

(Thanks, Nicolás!)