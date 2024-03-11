iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Include Updated Freeform App With 'Scenes' Feature

With iOS 18 and macOS 15, Apple intends to introduce a plethora of new features and enhancements affecting system applications and settings. Through industry sources, MacRumors has received details about the updated version of the Freeform app, which is set to include an interesting addition.

Freeform App Icon
Known as "Freeform Scenes," the new feature will give users the option to select specific sections or "Scenes" within their boards for easier navigation. Once selected and named, users will have the ability to easily return to them after viewing other areas of the board. Users will have the option to edit scenes after the fact as well, and will even be able to collaborate with others in doing so. Our sources claim that Freeform Scenes will be compatible with iCloud, allowing for easier sharing and editing.

The controls for the Freeform Scenes UI will be located near the zoom controls, towards the bottom left area within the app. Users will see a new sandwich-bar type icon with three vertical lines, and tapping or clicking the icon will show the Scenes UI. The Scenes UI includes a bar with individual arrow icons for easier navigation between Scenes, along with a square icon between the two arrows. Clicking or tapping the square icon will present the user with additional options to select or navigate between scenes.

Apple has also developed the following keyboard shortcuts for Freeform Scenes:

  • Save – Shift + Command + S

  • Next Scene - Option + Command + ]

  • Previous Scene – Option + Command + [

Although this feature is in testing, it is worth noting that not all features make it to release, and Apple also sometimes delays new additions until a later version of iOS. While Freeform Scenes is in development for ‌iOS 18‌ and macOS 18, it could be pulled or introduced at a later date.

For more details on what to expect with Apple's upcoming operating systems, check out our rumor roundup page for iOS 18.

