iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Include Updated Freeform App With 'Scenes' Feature
With iOS 18 and macOS 15, Apple intends to introduce a plethora of new features and enhancements affecting system applications and settings. Through industry sources, MacRumors has received details about the updated version of the Freeform app, which is set to include an interesting addition.
Known as "Freeform Scenes," the new feature will give users the option to select specific sections or "Scenes" within their boards for easier navigation. Once selected and named, users will have the ability to easily return to them after viewing other areas of the board. Users will have the option to edit scenes after the fact as well, and will even be able to collaborate with others in doing so. Our sources claim that Freeform Scenes will be compatible with iCloud, allowing for easier sharing and editing.
The controls for the Freeform Scenes UI will be located near the zoom controls, towards the bottom left area within the app. Users will see a new sandwich-bar type icon with three vertical lines, and tapping or clicking the icon will show the Scenes UI. The Scenes UI includes a bar with individual arrow icons for easier navigation between Scenes, along with a square icon between the two arrows. Clicking or tapping the square icon will present the user with additional options to select or navigate between scenes.
Apple has also developed the following keyboard shortcuts for Freeform Scenes:
- Save – Shift + Command + S
- Next Scene - Option + Command + ]
- Previous Scene – Option + Command + [
Although this feature is in testing, it is worth noting that not all features make it to release, and Apple also sometimes delays new additions until a later version of iOS. While Freeform Scenes is in development for iOS 18 and macOS 18, it could be pulled or introduced at a later date.
For more details on what to expect with Apple's upcoming operating systems, check out our rumor roundup page for iOS 18.
Popular Stories
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
Apple has ordered an initial 8.5 million OLED display panels from South Korean suppliers for its upcoming redesigned iPad Pro models, which are expected to arrive as soon as this month. The refresh will mark the biggest design update to the Pro lineup since 2018. Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung Display...
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get...
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already several rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features for Siri and many built-in apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is...
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists. The macOS Sonoma 14.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of...
Apple today released tvOS 17.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.4 comes over a month after the release of tvOS 17.3. tvOS 17.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to...
Top Rated Comments
One of the better all-new apps from Apple in a while. Any further development that indicates it's not just a "one and done" product is welcome!