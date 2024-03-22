The MacRumors Show: Apple's Four Upcoming AirPods Models

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's rumored plan to refresh the entire AirPods lineup with a series of new models.

The fourth-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. For the first time ever, Apple is also apparently planning to offer a higher-end version of the AirPods with active noise cancelation and a speaker in the charging case to play a sound for easy location via Find My.

The second-generation AirPods Max are expected to be a minor refresh, simply swapping the Lightning port of the current model for USB-C and adding Bluetooth 5.3 support. New color options are also a possibility, but it looks like Apple's most premium audio device will continue to miss out on the H2 chip, Adaptive Audio, improved Active Noise Cancellation, skin-detect sensors, sweat and water resistance, the ultra wideband chip, Precision Finding, and support for additional charging methods.

Both the fourth-generation AirPods and the second-generation ‌AirPods Max‌ are expected to launch in late 2024. Further in the future, Apple is expected to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro with an updated design that is focused on improved comfort and a faster chip.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple's upcoming iPad Air models, which are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors

someone33 Avatar
someone33
35 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Yeah I don’t understand why these articles keep saying the new Max won’t have the H2 chip. So dumb, there is almost 0 chance of it not having it.
hacky Avatar
hacky
39 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Impatiently waiting for new AirPods Max!

It's a shame it will miss H2 chip upgrade. The case would deserve some upgrade too.
Ghost31 Avatar
Ghost31
37 minutes ago at 09:08 am
AirPods Max being updated for the first time in four years and not getting the new chip that just the AirPods Pro have would be absolutely ridiculous
