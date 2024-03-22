The MacRumors Show: Apple's Four Upcoming AirPods Models

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's rumored plan to refresh the entire AirPods lineup with a series of new models.

The fourth-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. For the first time ever, Apple is also apparently planning to offer a higher-end version of the AirPods with active noise cancelation and a speaker in the charging case to play a sound for easy location via Find My

The second-generation AirPods Max are expected to be a minor refresh, simply swapping the Lightning port of the current model for USB-C and adding Bluetooth 5.3 support. New color options are also a possibility, but it looks like Apple's most premium audio device will continue to miss out on the H2 chip, Adaptive Audio, improved Active Noise Cancellation, skin-detect sensors, sweat and water resistance, the ultra wideband chip, Precision Finding, and support for additional charging methods.

Both the fourth-generation AirPods and the second-generation ‌AirPods Max‌ are expected to launch in late 2024. Further in the future, Apple is expected to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro with an updated design that is focused on improved comfort and a faster chip.

The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about Apple's upcoming iPad Air models, which are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.