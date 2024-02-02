The MacRumors Show: March Apple Event Rumors and iOS 18's 'Biggest' Ever Update

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's potential March event to unveil new iPad and Mac models, iOS 18 as the "biggest" ever iPhone software update, and the first reviews of the Vision Pro headset.

We explore the major products Apple is expected to unveil in March, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Air model, redesigned iPad Pros with OLED displays, and refreshed MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chip, as well as some of the rumored accessories due to arrive at the same time, such as an all-new, "laptop-like" Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. We consider whether Apple will opt for a fully fledged event, or a simple series of press releases to announce these updates. We also discuss ‌iOS 18‌, musing about some of the potential redesigns and improvements that could be in store for the software update.

Following the release of the first reviews of Apple's Vision Pro headset, we dissect the varying reactions to the device, examining its form factor, user experience, and the unique approach Apple has taken to mitigate the traditionally insular experience of VR/AR headsets. We address some of the limitations currently faced by headsets, such as the absence of a direct touch experience, the market's apparent skepticism towards the device, and where it could go next.

