Netflix Won't Offer Apple Vision Pro App at Launch
Netflix has no plans to release an app for Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, the streaming service will be accessible through Safari and other web browsers on the headset.
"Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs," a Netflix spokesperson told Gurman.
In a July 2023 edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Netflix would "still let its iPad app run on the headset unmodified," but he now says the streaming service will not offer an app of any kind on the Vision Pro at launch. Apple makes it easy for developers to port their iPadOS apps to visionOS, with over one million apps to be available on the Vision Pro's App Store at launch, but Netflix has evidently opted out.
Apple recently announced various video and sports apps that will be available on the Vision Pro at launch, including Disney+, Discovery+, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, ESPN, MLB, and more. There is also MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app.
Vision Pro pre-orders begin Friday in the U.S., and the headset launches February 2.
Thinking this seems to be an extension of Netflix’s attitude toward full integration with tvOS ?