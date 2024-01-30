The first reviews and unboxing videos for the Apple Vision Pro were shared today ahead of the mixed reality headset's launch in the U.S. on Friday.

Apple Vision Pro at Steve Jobs Theater
We have rounded up some of the videos below from well-known YouTube creators and reporters, including Marques Brownlee, Joanna Stern, and others.

Videos







Reviews

The Verge's Nilay Patel:

There are a lot of ideas in the Vision Pro, and they're all executed with the kind of thoughtful intention that few other companies can ever deliver at all, let alone on the first iteration. But the shocking thing is that Apple may have inadvertently revealed that some of these core ideas are actually dead ends — that they can't ever be executed well enough to become mainstream. This is the best video passthrough headset ever made, and that might mean camera-based mixed reality passthrough could just be a road to nowhere. This is the best hand- and eye-tracking ever, and it feels like the mouse, keyboard, and touchscreen are going to remain undefeated for years to come. There is so much technology in this thing that feels like magic when it works and frustrates you completely when it doesn't.

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern:

Apple's headset has all the characteristics of a first-generation product: It's big and heavy, it's battery life sucks, there are few great apps and it can be buggy. And come on, have you seen what this thing thinks I look like?

Yet so much of what the Vision Pro can do feels sci-fi. I'm flicking apps all over my home office. I've got multiple virtual timers hovering over my stove. I'm watching holograms of my kid petting a llama. It's the best mixed-reality headset I've ever tried, way more advanced than its only real competition, the far cheaper Meta Quest Pro and Quest 3.

These companies know these aren't really the devices we want. They're all working toward building virtual experiences into something that looks more like a pair of regular eyeglasses. Until then, they're just messing with our heads.

CNET's Scott Stein:

The very first thing I noticed about the Vision Pro in my first demo was how good the displays were. The 4K-resolution-per-eye, micro-OLED display tech Apple uses is basically the "retina" moment for VR and AR. It's vivid, richly colored, HDR and just stunning. Not only is it good enough for movies -- something Apple is touting constantly -- but it's better than any TV in my house.

Tom's Guide's Mark Spoonaeur:

As for endurance, the Vision Pro's battery is rated for 2 hours of general use and 2.5 hours of video playback. In my testing of on and off use over 2 hours, the Vision Pro was down to about 60% and then down to 40% after another couple hours.

If you want to use the Vision Pro continuously, you can always just plug in the battery using the included USB-C power adapter. Competing mixed reality headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro have batteries built into the headset, which is more convenient, but they're also less powerful.

What's in the Box

Alongside the Vision Pro, the following accessories are included in the box:

  • Light Seal
  • Light Seal Cushion (Two Sizes)
  • Solo Knit Band
  • Dual Loop Band
  • Front Cover
  • Battery Pack
  • Vision Pro Polishing Cloth
  • 30W USB-C Power Adapter
  • USB‑C Charging Cable

Apple also released an optional Vision Pro travel case for $199. It features compartments for the external battery pack, ZEISS optical inserts, fabric front cover, and additional accessories. Apple says the case has a fabric exterior with a polycarbonate protective layer, a soft microfiber inner lining, and a retractable handle.

Brian Tong Apple Vision Pro Box and Travel Case
Apple said the Vision Pro will launch in additional countries later this year.

japanime Avatar
japanime
1 hour ago at 06:11 am
I'm more interested in reviews by actual customers than influencers and the tech press.

But I must say, those YouTube thumbnails are comedy gold! ?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jason2000 Avatar
Jason2000
1 hour ago at 06:15 am
While cool and fun looking I still have zero interest in it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
masotime Avatar
masotime
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am

MKBHD yes the others possibly unofficial extension of Apple PR department.
I thought the WSJ one is a pretty balanced / realistic take, not at all like an "extension of Apple PR department"
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
1 hour ago at 06:15 am
No iJustine?

Summary: oh my gooooood, this is amaziiiiiiing, I wish it would come in PINK though! oh my goooooosh
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darthbane2k Avatar
darthbane2k
50 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Just seen Brian Tongs unboxing. It tells me the device is fiddly to set up, too many parts to click into place / adjust and just not elegant. This clearly is not the form factor Apple wanted to introduce to the world, but they had no choice but to hurry this product’s release.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Viddrumr32 Avatar
Viddrumr32
39 minutes ago at 06:36 am
Just finished The Verge's review and Nilay did a fantastic job. He calls out a number of limitations and realities of the technology being used right now. Very much worth the time to hear his perspective.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
