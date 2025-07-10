Prime Day iPad Deals Feature Up to $120 Off iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad

iPads have had some of the biggest discounts during Prime Day this year, and you can still find multiple record low prices on the iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air today. Our main post has all of the Apple Prime Day deals that you can find on Amazon this year.



11th Gen iPad

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon is taking up to $55 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $279.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a new all-time low price on this model.

iPad Mini 7



Amazon has record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 this week, starting at $379.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

M3 iPad Air



Amazon this week has discounts across nearly the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $479.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

