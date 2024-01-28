Gurman: New iPads and Macs Likely to Launch in Late March

by

Apple will likely launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models "around the end of March," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he said production is well underway for the new iPad Pro models and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at a minimum within Apple's supply chain in Asia.

iPad Air 12
Below, we reiterate Gurman's expectations for the new iPads and Macs, along with other rumored features and changes for the devices.

iPad Air

The iPad Air lineup is expected to gain a new 12.9-inch display size alongside an updated 10.9-inch model.

Rumored and/or likely features for the next iPad Air models include Apple's M2 chip for faster performance, a redesigned rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3. No major external design changes are expected.

The current fifth-generation iPad Air with the M1 chip was released in March 2022.

iPad Pro

The next 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are widely expected to be the first iPads equipped with OLED displays.

OLED technology would enable the next iPad Pro displays to offer increased brightness, more vivid colors, higher contrast ratio, lower power consumption, and other benefits compared to existing models with LCD panels. Apple already uses OLED displays for the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, excluding the lower-end iPhone SE.

M3 iPad Feature 3
Due to the switch to OLED, the next iPad Pro models are expected to be more expensive.

iPad Pro models released in 2017 and later support ProMotion, allowing for a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. OLED and LTPO display technology would likely allow for the refresh rate to drop down further to 10Hz or lower to save battery life. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can reach as low as 1Hz while in always-on display mode.

Other rumored and/or likely features for the next iPad Pro models include Apple's latest M3 chip for faster performance, MagSafe wireless charging, a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top casing, and a landscape-oriented front camera. There may also be rear camera design changes, like on the next iPad Air models.

The current iPad Pro models with the M2 chip were released in October 2022.

MacBook Air

While the current 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air launched a year apart due to production delays, the models should be updated simultaneously this March. The key new feature for the laptops will be Apple's latest M3 chip.

macbook air spacegray purple
With the M3 chip, the next MacBook Air models will gain hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for improved graphics rendering in games, including more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows. Apple already updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip last year.

No major design changes are expected for the MacBook Air this year, but the laptop will likely gain support for Wi-Fi 6E like other Macs.

Apple last updated the 13-inch MacBook Air in July 2022, while the first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air was released in June 2023.

Top Rated Comments

Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
30 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I would like to see a new iPad mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
27 minutes ago at 06:04 am
The "key new feature" I need to jump on an M3 MBair is much more competitively-priced RAM & SSD. I would have owned an M2air from launch day if RAM & SSD upgrades were NOT 3X-5X retail pricing of the same from Amazon and similar.

Else, I'll just keep squeezing whatever remaining life I have with an old MB, possibly marching towards a PC laptop replacement if Apple doesn't choose consumer value over shareholder maximization on this matter when I HAVE to buy a replacement. I do NOT want to do that but I will not pay Premium+++ for commodity parts like RAM & SSD. Enough is enough!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aj_niner Avatar
aj_niner
16 minutes ago at 06:14 am
iMac 32" 6K M4, pls?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

