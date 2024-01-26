The MacRumors Show: The Mac's 40th Birthday, Vision Pro Apps, and Apple Car Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the 40th anniversary of the Macintosh, some of the latest controversy surrounding apps for the Vision Pro headset, and the news of Apple's vehicle project yet again being scaled back.

The original Macintosh, unveiled by Steve Jobs, was a game-changer with its graphical user interface and the introduction of the mouse. We explore how the Macintosh's ease of use and innovative design principles, such as a desktop with icons and the ability to use multiple programs in windows, revolutionized personal computing. Reflecting on the Mac's journey, we delve into the evolution of macOS and its remarkable consistency over the years, and point out some of our personal experiences with the platform.

Shifting gears, we discuss the imminent launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, examining some of the potential challenges it may face and the reasons behind the absence of certain streaming apps like Netflix. We ponder whether this absence is due to genuine technical hurdles or strategic decisions by these companies.

We then turn to the latest updates and challenges surrounding Apple's electric vehicle project, looking at how the company has reportedly pivoted from its initial ambition for a driverless car to developing a vehicle with more conventional and basic driver-assistance features. As we wrap up, we dive into the broader context of electric vehicles, discussing our wish for Apple's car to offer a fresh perspective, moving beyond Tesla's design approach to introduce more variety to the market.

