The MacRumors Show: New AirTag, iPad, and Apple Watch Rumors
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through the latest rumors about the next-generation AirTag, iPad Air, iPad mini, Apple Watch, and Apple Watch Ultra.
Firstly, we react to the rumor that the second-generation AirTag is set to hit mass production in the fourth quarter of next year, taking a look at how we use AirTags and what a new model could offer. We also discuss the latest reports about the next-generation iPad Air and iPad mini.
We look at the new color options and features reportedly coming to the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's plan to progressively reduce the bezels of the iPhone and iPad, our first smartphones, and our feelings about watchOS 10 as we approach its official release.
