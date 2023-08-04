The MacRumors Show: New AirTag, iPad, and Apple Watch Rumors

Tuesday August 1, 2023 8:35 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." In a thread of tweets that included details about the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the leaker said that they have seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation iPad mini. Earlier this year, Bloomb...