Kuo: New AirTag Likely to Enter Mass Production in Late 2024

Apple suppliers will likely begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to new information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The current AirTag launched in April 2021 and is priced at $29.



Kuo believes the new AirTag will have better integration with Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset, as part of a spatial computing ecosystem, but he did not provide any additional details or reveal any other potential new features for the item tracker.

