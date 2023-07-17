Next-Generation iPad Air With Spec Bump Reportedly in Development
Apple is actively developing a sixth-generation iPad Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who briefly touched on the mid-range tablet in his latest Power On newsletter. However, it's unclear exactly when the next model will be released.
Gurman said the first Macs with the M3 chip could be announced as early as October, but he does not expect any major upgrades across the iPad lineup this year. Given a spec-bumped iPad Air would likely not be considered a major upgrade, it's unclear if the device will be updated later this year or at some point in 2024.
"For those wondering about the iPad — another product that typically gets refreshed in October — I wouldn't expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year," wrote Gurman. He added that "an iPad Air model that boosts its specifications is also in development," but did not provide any further details.
Apple last updated the iPad Air in March 2022 with the M1 chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support, a faster USB-C port, 5G support for cellular models, and new color options. Pricing starts at $599 in the U.S. for 64GB of storage.
It's unclear what new features the next iPad Air will offer, but possibilities include the M2 chip, a Thunderbolt port like the iPad Pro, a horizontally-oriented front-facing camera like on the 10th-generation iPad, and new color options. Read our iPad Air roundup linked below for additional details about the current model.
Popular Stories
The current Apple TV 4K was released in November 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a Siri Remote with a USB-C port, lower pricing, and other minor changes.
The next-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to be released next year. Ahead, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming device.
Faster Chip
...
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will launch later this year and feature 3D-printed mechanical parts, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a post published on Medium earlier today, Kuo said that his latest survey of Apple's supply chain indicates that "Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology." Specifically, "some of the titanium mechanical parts of the 2H23 new Apple...
As promised for the month of July, Apple has released the first public betas of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and related updates, opening up testing to a wider range of users ahead of their official releases later this year.
Other big stories this week included the latest rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro coming up in just a couple of months, a massive new iMac model in Apple's product pipeline, and a ...
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone XS and newer. A public beta is now available for members of Apple's free Beta Software Program, allowing anyone to test the update.
iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside new iPhones. Below, we have recapped 12 key features coming to the iPhone with the update.
StandBy
StandBy is a ...
With Prime Day now over, some of the summer's best deals have expired. However, there are plenty that remain available to purchase on Amazon, and we're recapping all of these sales below, including savings on iPad, AirPods Pro 2, MacBook Air, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...