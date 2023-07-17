Next-Generation iPad Air With Spec Bump Reportedly in Development

Apple is actively developing a sixth-generation iPad Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who briefly touched on the mid-range tablet in his latest Power On newsletter. However, it's unclear exactly when the next model will be released.



Gurman said the first Macs with the M3 chip could be announced as early as October, but he does not expect any major upgrades across the iPad lineup this year. Given a spec-bumped iPad Air would likely not be considered a major upgrade, it's unclear if the device will be updated later this year or at some point in 2024.

"For those wondering about the iPad — another product that typically gets refreshed in October — I wouldn't expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year," wrote Gurman. He added that "an iPad Air model that boosts its specifications is also in development," but did not provide any further details.

Apple last updated the iPad Air in March 2022 with the M1 chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support, a faster USB-C port, 5G support for cellular models, and new color options. Pricing starts at $599 in the U.S. for 64GB of storage.

It's unclear what new features the next iPad Air will offer, but possibilities include the M2 chip, a Thunderbolt port like the iPad Pro, a horizontally-oriented front-facing camera like on the 10th-generation iPad, and new color options. Read our iPad Air roundup linked below for additional details about the current model.