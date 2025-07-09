IDC: Mac Shipments Continue to Soar

Apple experienced the strongest year-over-year growth in global PC shipments during the second quarter of 2025 among the top five vendors, according to new preliminary data released by IDC, despite flat performance in the United States.



Apple shipped 6.2 million Macs globally in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 21.4% increase from the 5.1 million units it shipped during the same period last year. This outpaced all other top PC manufacturers. Apple's global market share rose from 8.0% in the second quarter of 2024 to 9.1% in the latest quarter, although it maintained its fourth-place position behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell in terms of total volume.

The broader PC market grew 6.5% year-over-year to 68.4 million units, rebounding for another quarter of positive growth after a period of pandemic-related volatility and supply chain disruptions. Lenovo led the market with 17 million shipments, a 15.2% increase from the year prior, followed by HP with 14.1 million units and Dell with 9.8 million. Dell was the only one of the top five vendors to see a decline, falling 3.0% from the same quarter in 2024.

IDC attributed much of Apple's growth to strong performance outside the United States, where shipments rose 9% year-over-year. In contrast, the U.S. PC market posted zero percent growth during the quarter. IDC believes that the flat U.S. performance likely reflects inventory buildup and anticipation of upcoming tariff increases. As a result, shipments recorded in the second quarter could reflect efforts by Apple and its retail partners to front-load deliveries to the U.S. before potential cost increases take effect.

Apple's 21.4% shipment growth in the second quarter followed a similarly strong performance in the first quarter 2025, when Mac shipments rose 14.1% year-over-year. That trend stands in contrast to the slower growth reported by other major vendors this year.