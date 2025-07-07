The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

by

Amazon is back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for four days from July 8-11, the longest Prime Day yet. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront. Even though the event doesn't officially begin until tomorrow, we're tracking numerous all-time low prices on Apple gear right now.

For our coverage, we're focusing on discounts for Apple and Apple-related products that can be purchased right now on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. We're also sharing deals being matched at retailers like Best Buy in some cases.

SITEWIDE SAVINGS
Amazon Prime Day 2025

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated over the next few days, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles next week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

AirPods

airpods prime day 2025
Amazon has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $449.99 in all colors, down from $549.00, and the AirPods Pro 2 for $159.99, down from $249.00. You'll also find an all-time low price on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day.

$89 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $159.99

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

iPad

ipad prime day 2025
Amazon is taking up to $55 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$55 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95

iPad Mini

ipad mini prime day 2025
Amazon has record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 this weekend, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet, and it's available in all four colors. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in all colors.

iPad Air

ipad air prime day 2025
Amazon this week has discounts across nearly the entire M3 iPad Air lineup, offering $100 off these tablets. Prices start at $499.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Best Buy is matching all of these deals on the iPad Air.

$100 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $100 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $649.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $849.00, both $100 discounts.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

MacBook Air

macbook air prime day 2025
Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $175 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $150 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air.

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this weekend, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,424.50. Across the board, these are all second-best prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$164 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,434.64

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 prime day 2025

Series 10

Amazon is offering numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 devices ahead of Prime Day, including both GPS and cellular models at $100 off original prices. Best Buy is matching these prices in many cases.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles, all of which you can find in the lists below.

SE

In addition to Series 10 deals, Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

Apple Watch Ultra 2

ultra 2 prime day

Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, available for $649.00, down from $799.00. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked any notable discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

$150 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $649.00

Models on sale at this price include the Black Titanium Case with Black Trail Loop (M/L), Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (L), and more. If you're shopping for the Natural color option, you can find the models with the Navy Ocean Band and Tan Alpine Loop (M) on sale for $649.00 as well.

Accessories

apple pencil pro prime day 2025

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

$9 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $19.99

$31 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $67.99

$23 OFF
13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $296.00

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

