iPad Mini 7 Could Be Coming Later This Year

The seventh-generation iPad mini appears to be in the works at Apple, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."

In a thread of tweets that included details about the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the leaker said that they have seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming, likely the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that an update this year with a minor "spec bump" is not out of the question. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ is most likely to begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024.

ShimpApplePro's mention of the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ alongside information about the new Apple Watch models that are expected to launch in the fall may suggest that the small tablet's launch may be sooner rather than later, but the leaker added that they will share more details on the matter in due course.

Like the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌, a chip upgrade may be the most likely feature coming to the next ‌iPad mini‌ – an aspect supported by other reports. The ‌iPad mini‌ currently contains the A15 Bionic chip. By early 2024, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be on sale touting the A16 Bionic and A17 Bionic, respectively, meaning that the ‌iPad mini‌ may be most likely to get one of these processors.

A minor spec bump could also include upgrades to the front and rear cameras, potentially bringing features like Photonic Engine to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time. ProRes video recording, Audio zoom, stereo audio recording, Portrait mode, and Portrait Lighting support are all plausible new features in this area.

The latest iPad Pro models brought connectivity upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time. By 2024, it seems highly likely that these capabilities will make their way to the ‌iPad mini‌. It is also possible that Apple Pencil hover, another ‌iPad‌ Pro-exclusive feature, could finally trickle down to the ‌iPad mini‌ in its next incarnation, but little is currently known about exactly what the refreshed device will offer.

