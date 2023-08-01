Apple Watch Series 9 Rumored to Have New Pink Color Option

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature the same design as the Series 8, with 41mm and 45mm case sizes, but a new pink color will be available for the aluminum model, according to info shared today by a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro.



Pink will be a fifth color option for the aluminum Series 9 alongside the existing Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes, the leaker said. Apple already offers a pink finish for a few other devices, such as the latest iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also rumored to be available in pink.

For Apple Watch Series 9 models with a stainless steel case, color options are said to remain Gold, Silver, and Graphite.

The leaker expects Apple Watch Series 9 models to be equipped with a new chip, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said will be based on the A15 Bionic chip first used in the iPhone 13 models for improved performance.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 in September alongside the iPhone 15 lineup and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Series 9 models will ship in a smaller box compared to Series 8 models, the leaker added, as Apple continues to reduce the environmental footprint of its product packaging.