The MacRumors Show: Our Plan to Fix Apple's Product Lines

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...