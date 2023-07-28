The MacRumors Show: Our Plan to Fix Apple's Product Lines
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through how we would make changes to Apple's product lines in an attempt to make them simpler and more consumer-friendly.
Today, Apple sells eight iPhone models, six iPads, six MacBooks, four desktop Macs, two external displays, and four sets of AirPods. Some product ranges, such as the iPad lineup, have been subject to particular criticism in recent years for being overwhelming and confusing for average consumers. We discuss how Apple could simplify its offerings by presenting a clearer selection of form-factors, product names, and price points. Let us know what changes you would make to the structure of Apple's product lines in the comments.
Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up with our discussion on some of the latest major rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.