The MacRumors Show: Our Plan to Fix Apple's Product Lines

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through how we would make changes to Apple's product lines in an attempt to make them simpler and more consumer-friendly.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

Today, Apple sells eight iPhone models, six iPads, six MacBooks, four desktop Macs, two external displays, and four sets of AirPods. Some product ranges, such as the iPad lineup, have been subject to particular criticism in recent years for being overwhelming and confusing for average consumers. We discuss how Apple could simplify its offerings by presenting a clearer selection of form-factors, product names, and price points. Let us know what changes you would make to the structure of Apple's product lines in the comments.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up with our discussion on some of the latest major rumors about Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac models.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

icloud photos

Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shuts Down on Wednesday, Here's What You Need to Do

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Read Full Article68 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 4

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:20 am PDT by
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17. NameDrop Toggle In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Read Full Article29 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely to Start at $1,199 to $1,299, Says Analyst

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the...
Read Full Article282 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Options Potentially Revealed in iOS 17 Code: Flashlight, Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and More

Wednesday July 26, 2023 8:20 am PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers yesterday, and among the changes in the latest beta are some new code snippets that potentially hint at functionality for the rumored Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Action button, which could be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's Action button but with more phone-focused options, is expected to be...
Read Full Article152 comments
apple card 1

Report Delves Into Why Apple and Goldman Sachs Want to Break Up

Tuesday July 25, 2023 1:03 pm PDT by
Recent rumors have suggested that Goldman Sachs is aiming to end its financial partnership with Apple, and The Information today shared a new report on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two companies fell apart. Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner on the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account that is open to Apple Card users, and Apple Pay Later, Apple's buy now, pay later...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

iPhone 15 Rumored to Debut Hybrid Lens With Larger Aperture Ahead of Further Upgrades in 2024

Tuesday July 25, 2023 7:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS." The upgrade will apparently make the iPhone 15 series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of...
Read Full Article78 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Blue

Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Monday July 24, 2023 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes. The ‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article85 comments