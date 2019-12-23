Tutorials, Tips and Tricks for New iPad Owners

Monday December 23, 2019 8:15 AM PST by Juli Clover
Get a new iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro for the holidays? If so, you may want to check out our extensive collection of iPad how tos and guides to learn the ins and outs of your new tablet.

Even if you've had an iPad before, if you're upgrading to a new model, there are new features to get acquainted with, such as the addition of Face ID and the lack of a Home button in the iPad Pro, and Apple Pencil support across the entire lineup. Below, we've organized our most useful iPad-related how tos into categories for quick access.


Beginner Tips

Useful iPad Features

Using iOS 13

Hidden Tricks

Important Security Tips

In-Depth Guides


If there are iOS/iPadOS 13 features you want to learn more about, make sure to take a look through the list of in-depth guides that we have below. We also have guides covering Apple's most popular services and products.

Must-Watch Videos


We've also created several iPad-related tutorial videos that are well worth watching if you have one of Apple's new devices.







Selling Your Old iPad


If you're planning to sell or give away your old iPad now that you have a new model to play with, make sure to check out our detailed guide on how to cleanly erase your old devices to get rid of all your data.

More Info


Have any useful iPad-related tips and tricks that other MacRumors readers should know? Share them in the comments!

If you want to know more about Apple's iPad lineup, make sure to check out our full roundups with complete details on the different tablets: iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad.

