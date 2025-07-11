Apple to Launch New Low-Cost 11-Inch iPad in the Spring
Apple will launch a new 12th generation entry-level iPad in the spring of next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple is said to have two versions of the entry-level 11-inch iPad in development, codenamed J581 and J582. These could refer to different storage capacities – in which case, Apple may be planning to drop the existing lowest capacity option. The current iPad 11 is available in 128, 256, and 512GB capacities.
Based on the report, the next-generation low-end iPad model will look like the current version but include a faster chip, but there is no word yet on which chip it will use. The iPad 11 features an A16 processor.
Apple is reportedly aiming to launch the new devices in March or April 2026, suggesting a fast turnaround. The current editions, which start at $349, went on sale last March.
