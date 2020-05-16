Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

All the iPad Trackpad Keyboard Cases You Can Buy

by

With the release of iPadOS 13.4 in March 2020, Apple introduced official Bluetooth mouse and trackpad support for iPads. The update added support for Apple's own standalone keyboards, mice and trackpads, as well as third-party input devices. It also paved the way for the release of Apple's own Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which launched ahead of schedule in late April.


Apple's new Magic Keyboard isn't the only iPad keyboard case with a built-in multi-touch trackpad, though. In this regularly updated article, we round up all the current all-in-one case options for ‌iPad‌ owners looking to take advantage of keyboard and trackpad input.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌


Starting with Apple's own, the $300 Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for controlling an onscreen pointer, which allows users to enhance their workflows in multiple ways.

It features cantilevered hinges for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees, including a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel. The only real drawback is that the layout lacks a row of function keys, so users have no dedicated key for adjusting some system settings, including keyboard backlight brightness.

USB-C pass-through charging leaves the USB-C port on the ‌iPad Pro‌ free for other accessories. It's also backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ 11-inch (1st generation).

The biggest complaint about the new Magic Keyboard has been the weight, which adds quite a lot of bulk to the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌. In fact, the 12.9-inch model paired with a Magic Keyboard is heavier than a MacBook Air.

12.9" iPad Pro Magic Keyboard


11" iPad Pro Magic Keyboard


2. Brydge Plus Pro Keyboard


Long before Apple introduced trackpad support in iOS 13.4, Brydge announced an ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard with a built-in multi-touch trackpad. The trackpad was originally included to take advantage of the AssistiveTouch features in ‌iPadOS‌, but now that Apple provides broader trackpad support, Brydge allows users to update their device's firmware to take advantage of the added functionality, using the Bridge Connect app.


The Brydge Plus Pro keyboard attaches to the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ using a set of hinges that allow the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌'s angle to be adjusted to suit. Like the ‌iPad Pro‌, it's made entirely from aluminum, so the two match up well.

The full-size QWERTY keyboard features LED-backlit keys with three levels of brightness. It also features dedicated ‌iPad‌ controls, including a Siri button and options for accessing the Home screen, locking the ‌‌iPad‌‌, adjusting brightness, controlling media playback, and more.

There are cases available for the latest-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models for $200 and $300 respectively, but unlike Apple's Magic Keyboard, the Brydge connects via Bluetooth 4.1 instead of the Smart Connector. As such, it has to be charged separately, and has an advertised three-month battery life per charge.

Brydge Pro+ Keyboard


3. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad‌ Air, and 10.5-Inch ‌iPad Pro‌


Logitech keyboard cases with built-in trackpads for the 10.2-inch ‌iPad‌ and the 10.5-inch ‌iPad‌ Air are both priced at $150. Thanks to design input from Apple, the keyboards connect to the ‌Smart Connector‌ on each ‌iPad‌, meaning no batteries are required. The keyboard case for the 10.5-inch ‌iPad‌ Air is also compatible with the older 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

The full-sized keyboards feature an integrated trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support, backlit keys, a kickback stand with 50-degree tilt, and four usage modes for typing, viewing, reading, and sketching.

There's also a row of function keys, with other options available for accessing the Home screen, adjusting screen brightness, accessing search, and accessing media controls. The case adds some protection to the ‌iPad‌ and includes a holder for the original Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

Design wise, the keyboard case has a Microsoft Surface look and feel to it thanks to the fabric build, offering full protection for the ‌‌iPad‌‌ except for the section where the keyboard connects. With the keyboard attached, the ‌‌iPad‌‌ is protected when the case is closed up and not in use.

Logitech Combo Touch

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now), iPad (Neutral), iPad Air (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Marlon DLTH :)
7 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I hope Logitech launches a keyboard with a trackpad for the 2018/2020 iPad Pro soon
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Comparing the 13-Inch MacBook Pro to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 pm PDT by
In the last two months, Apple has refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all of which have similarities in performance and functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest video, we went hands-on with all three of Apple's new machines for a detailed performance comparison to give MacRumors readers some...
Read Full Article127 comments

Apple Updates Second-Generation AirPods Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 12, 2020 11:53 am PDT by
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware. Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
Read Full Article59 comments

HomePod 'Sold Out' on Apple's Online Store [Updated]

Thursday May 14, 2020 6:41 pm PDT by
Apple's $299 HomePod is no longer able to be purchased from the online store because it's been out of stock since this morning. Both the white and space gray versions of the HomePod are currently listed as "Sold Out" on Apple's website, perhaps due to supply chain issues. There's no word on when the HomePod might be back in stock from Apple, but customers who want to purchase one can...
Read Full Article105 comments

Kuo: Apple Glasses to Launch in 2022 at Earliest, New 10.8-Inch iPad and 9-Inch iPad Mini Coming in 2020/2021

Thursday May 14, 2020 9:40 am PDT by
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some kind of augmented reality headset, and in a new note to investors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expects the Apple Glasses to launch in 2022 at the earliest. Taiwanese site DigiTimes also recently said that Apple's AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development, and The Information has also suggested a 2022 ...
Read Full Article115 comments

Leaker: Apple to Launch New Low-Cost iPad This Year With A12 Chip

Friday May 15, 2020 3:02 am PDT by
Apple's eighth-generation iPad will arrive this year and feature an A12 chip, according to an anonymous Twitter account with a thus-far proven track record for forthcoming Apple product leaks. Apple's seventh-generation iPad, introduced in September 2019, was an iterative update to the sixth-generation low-cost iPad, with a larger 10.2-inch display and support for new accessories. However,...
Read Full Article95 comments

Apple to Debut Powerbeats Pro in New Colors That Include Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow and Lava Red

Wednesday May 13, 2020 11:19 am PDT by
Apple is planning to introduce new Powerbeats Pro models in an array of bright, spring-themed colors that include cloud pink, glacier blue, spring yellow, and lava red, according to a rumor sourced from a Weibo account (via iMore). The rumor comes from WaveTech, a source without a known track record for sharing accurate info about Apple's plans, but the wide attention the rumor has garnered...
Read Full Article59 comments

Chrome to Block Battery-Sucking Ads in August Update

Thursday May 14, 2020 4:34 pm PDT by
Chrome plans to start blocking resource-heavy ads that drain a lot of battery in August, Google announced today on its Chromium blog (via VentureBeat). Chrome will block ads that mine cryptocurrency, are badly programmed, or are unoptimized for network usage.We have recently discovered that a fraction of a percent of ads consume a disproportionate share of device resources, such as battery and...
Read Full Article59 comments

Deals: B&H Photo Offering Discounts on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and Mac Pro in New Sale

Thursday May 14, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
B&H Photo has a new series of specials on Apple devices going on today, including sales on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and the Mac Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Low prices on the MacBook Pro start at $1,149.00 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article17 comments

Deals: Sonos Offers 30% Off Sitewide for Healthcare Workers While Amazon Discounts iPhone Cases

Wednesday May 13, 2020 8:12 am PDT by
You'll find two notable sales from Sonos and Amazon in today's best deals, offering discounts on Sonos speakers, official iPhone cases, and a 44mm Sport Loop accessory. We've rounded up all these deals below, and be sure to head to our full Deals Roundup to track all of the biggest discounts from the past week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link...
Read Full Article28 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article238 comments