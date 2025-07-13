iPhone 17 Manufacturing Reaches Key Milestone as Launch Nears

by

Foxconn has begun importing iPhone 17 parts from China to India for trial production, marking a significant step ahead of the device's expected launch in September.

According to customs data reviewed by The Economic Times, Foxconn, Apple's primary contract assembler, began receiving shipments of critical components such as display assemblies, cover glass, mechanical housings, and integrated rear camera modules at its Indian facilities in June. These components account for approximately 10% of Foxconn's total imports from China for the month, with the remainder allocated to other iPhone models, including the ‌iPhone‌ 14 and iPhone 16.

Industry experts cited by The Economic Times interpret the scale of the shipments as indicative of early-stage trial production. Mass production is apparently scheduled to begin in August, in time for launch in September.

India has already begun to participate in Apple's New Product Introduction (NPI) process, which governs the early stages of new model development and previously took place exclusively in China; it joined the NPI process for the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus in 2024. This allowed production to begin nearly simultaneously in both countries, a significant shift from the ‌iPhone‌ 14, when manufacturing in India began six weeks after the China ramp-up.

For the ‌iPhone 17‌, Apple is reportedly targeting same-day production starts in both China and India for the first time. Sources cited by DigiTimes suggest that Apple intends to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India as part of its plan to diversify its supply chain, with Foxconn playing a central role under India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

However, the effort has encountered challenges. Recent reports have pointed to the recent mass departure of Chinese engineers from Foxconn's Indian facilities. These individuals were responsible for factory design, precision machining, and employee training, which are essential functions during the early phases of ‌iPhone‌ assembly. An executive quoted by The Economic Times said:

Chinese engineers are crucial because iPhone 17 manufacturing involves complex precision machining of many small parts, and even a 1mm difference can cause a product to fail quality testing. They are needed to train employees on the intricate assembly processes and specific molds for components.

Despite these complications, the Indian government apparently remains optimistic. A source quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) said that the return of Chinese technical staff to China will have "no impact" on the production of the ‌iPhone 17‌.

The source added that Apple continues to scale production according to plan and noted that import bottlenecks for machinery and equipment needed for large-scale manufacturing have begun to ease. The entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup is expected to launch in the fall.

