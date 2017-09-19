How to Use Drag and Drop on an iPad and iPhone With iOS 11

How to Use Drag and Drop



Tap and hold on a link, text, a photo, or a file within any app on the iPad.

While maintaining a finger on the file in question, move your finger away to initiate a drag gesture.

You now have a file, link, or photo that can be dropped into any other app.

To open up another app, you can tap it from the Home screen, bring up the dock with a swipe, use the app switcher, or use a Split-View multitasking window. Dragging multiple files between apps is particularly useful with two apps open at once.

Continue dragging the file/link/photo into the other app.



How to Drag and Drop Multiple Files at Once



Grab a file with a drag gesture (tap, hold, and pull away).

Keep your finger on the file.

With another finger or your other hand, simply tap additional files.

The new files will be added to the file under your first finger and you'll see a little blue badge letting you know how many files are being dragged.

Multiple files work just like a single file - open up another app to drop your content where it needs to go.



Drag and Drop Usage Examples

Dragging photos from the Photos app to Mail or Messages

Dragging a link from Safari to Notes, Mail, or Messages

Transferring a photo from a web page in Safari to the Photos app

Copying a PDF from the Mail app to the Files app, Notes or another app

Dragging your location in Maps from the Maps app to Messages or Mail

Dragging a calendar event from the Calendar app to Mail or Messages

Dragging a contact from the Contacts app to Messages to share contact info with friends

Selecting a block of text and then transferring it from one app to another

Dragging an address from Maps to another app

Dragging a Reminder into Mail or Messages

Dragging an Apple News story into Mail or Messages to share a link

Move multiple apps on the Home screen into a folder with multi-drag

Drag and Drop on the iPhone

