How to Record Your iPhone or iPad Screen in iOS 11

Enabling Screen Recording



Open the Settings app.

Choose Control Center.

Select "Customize Controls."

Tap the + button next to "Screen Recording" to add it to the "Include" section.



Starting a Recording



Bring up the Control Center.

Tap the icon for screen recording. It's two nested circles.

Your iPhone or iPad will start recording video of your screen automatically following a three second countdown.



Ending a Recording



Open Control Center again.

Tap the screen recording icon.



Tap the red bar at the top of the screen.

Confirm that you want to end recording.

Accessing Screen Recording Options

To bring up these options, simply 3D Touch on the screen recording icon. From this menu, you can start a screen recording and toggle microphone audio on or off. These are the only options that are available for the feature -- it's fairly basic.