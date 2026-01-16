The MacRumors Show: Apple Creator Studio and Gemini-Powered Siri

On this year's first episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look at CES 2026, Apple Creator Studio, and the confirmation that Google Gemini will power the next-generation version of Siri.

Following ‌CES 2026‌, we talk through this year's tech showcase , which saw major announcements related to robotics, AI, and display technology, as well as plenty of new Apple accessories. We discuss some of our favorite products highlighted at the event, such as Strada and the Clicks Power Keyboard

Apple this week announced a new bundle called "Apple Creator Studio" that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Six apps are included with the subscription:

Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad

Logic Pro on the Mac and ‌iPad‌

Pixelmator Pro on the Mac and ‌iPad‌

Motion on the Mac

Compressor on the Mac

MainStage on the Mac

For college students, Apple Creator Studio costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. If you set up Family Sharing, you can share an Apple Creator Studio subscription with up to five other family members with a linked Apple Account for free.

Pixelmator Pro was previously only available on the Mac, but it is now coming to the iPad. Apple Creator Studio subscribers will receive access to exclusive AI features and premium content across not only the Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro apps, but also the iWork apps Numbers, Pages, and Keynote, and the Freeform app later this year.

Apple Creator Studio will be available through the App Store starting on Wednesday, January 28. Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will each remain available for one-time purchase, and free versions of the Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform apps will continue to exist, but only Apple Creator Studio subscribers will receive access to some of the premium new AI features and content.

In other news, Apple this week released a statement confirming that Google Gemini will power the next-generation version of ‌Siri‌ that is slated to launch later this year, as was widely rumored. After a considerable delay, the new capabilities will deliver better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls.

Apple's decision to lean on Google's artificial intelligence technology should result in the revamped ‌Siri‌ being more capable and advanced than it otherwise would have been, as Gemini's large language model is significantly larger than Apple's own model. Apple and Google added that Gemini will help power not only a more personalized version of Siri, but a range of future Apple Intelligence features.

The next-generation version of ‌Siri‌ is expected to be introduced with iOS 26.4, which will likely be officially released to the public in March or April.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about all of Apple's major announcements and new products from 2025.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.