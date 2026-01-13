Pixelmator Pro is Coming to iPad With Apple Pencil Support and More

Apple today announced that Pixelmator Pro is coming to the iPad, complete with a new touch-optimized workspace, full Apple Pencil support, the ability to work between iPad and Mac, and all of the powerful editing tools from the Mac version.



Pixelmator Pro is a popular image editing app that was acquired by Apple last year. There is already a more basic Pixelmator app available for the iPad and iPhone, and now the full-fledged Pixelmator Pro experience is coming to the iPad.

Apple says Pixelmator Pro for iPad will be compatible with iPad models equipped with the A16, A17 Pro, or M1 chip or later on iPadOS 26 or later.



Here are some of the Pixelmator Pro for iPad features highlighted by Apple:

A full-featured Layers sidebar allows creators to use images, shapes, text, and video

Smart selection tools for isolating and editing specific parts of images

Advanced bitmap and vector masks

Super Resolution for intelligently upscaling photos

Deband for removing compression artifacts

Auto Crop with automatic composition suggestions

Apple Pencil support for pressure-sensitive brushing, plus hover, squeeze, and double tap

Pixelmator Pro for both iPad and Mac will be available through the new Apple Creator Studio subscription bundle, which costs $12.99 per month or $129 per year. A one-time $49.99 purchase option will remain available, and this will presumably extend to the iPad app. Some new AI features and content in Pixelmator Pro for iPad will only be available with an Apple Creator Studio subscription.