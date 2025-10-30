Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Revamped Siri on Track to Launch Next Year

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told CNBC's Steve Kovach that a more personalized Siri remains on track to launch at some point next year, with the new set of features expected to debut on the iPhone as part of iOS 26.4 in March.

iOS 18 Siri Personal Context
Cook told Reuters that Apple is "making good progress" on the revamped Siri, which is the same thing that he said last quarter. He shared this comment ahead of Apple reporting record earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 today.

Apple first announced the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote, but in March it announced that they were delayed. The new capabilities will include better understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

Apple is facing multiple class action lawsuits over the delayed features.

