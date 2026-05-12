 Google Unveils Googlebook, a New AI Laptop Built Around Gemini - MacRumors
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Google Unveils Googlebook, a New AI Laptop Built Around Gemini

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Google today announced a new series of Googlebook laptops that will be built with Gemini at the core. Googlebooks will run software built on a foundation that combines Android and ChromeOS.


Google says the new laptops are designed for Gemini Intelligence for a more personalized and proactive experience.

Instead of a cursor, Googlebooks have a Magic Pointer that users can wiggle to activate Gemini. Gemini can then provide contextual suggestions and answers based on whatever the user is pointing to on the screen. Pointing at a date in an email sets up a meeting, and selecting two images allows them to be visualized together. There are ask, compare, and combine tools available with the Magic Pointer.

Create My Widget, a new Android feature, is coming to Googlebooks. Users can create custom widgets with a Gemini prompt. Gemini is able to search the internet and connect with Google apps like Gmail and Calendar to create a personalized dashboard that can be used for widget creation.

googlebook
Since Googlebooks will run Android, it will be easier to switch between a Googlebook and an Android smartphone. Apps from a connected Android smartphone will be available on the Googlebook, with a feature set similar to Apple's iPhone Mirroring.

Quick Access will let users view, search, or insert files from a smartphone on the laptop, with no transfer needed.

Google says it is working with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first Googlebooks. The machines will be built with "premium craftsmanship and materials, coming in a variety of shapes and sizes." Each one will have a "glowbar" on the lid, making it clear that it's a Googlebook.

Google has not given insight into Googlebook pricing, but with the specific "premium" build language, they could be priced above the low-cost MacBook Neo that Apple recently came out with. It's also possible that Googlebooks will have MacBook Neo-level pricing to better compete with Apple's laptop in on pricing and build quality.

The first Googlebooks are set to launch this fall.

Tags: Android, Google

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