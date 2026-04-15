Siri Engineers Sent to AI Coding Bootcamp as Apple Prepares to Deliver Siri Overhaul

Apple is sending a large portion of its Siri engineers to a multi-week bootcamp to learn to code using AI, reports The Information. Apple's decision to teach its programmers to better use AI for coding comes just two months before Apple is expected to unveil a smarter, more capable version of Siri at WWDC.



While employees attend the coding bootcamp, around 60 members of the ‌Siri‌ development team will stick around to work on ‌Siri‌, and an additional 60 will evaluate how ‌Siri‌ is performing. Apple is testing to make sure ‌Siri‌ is meeting its safety standards and is able to interpret and execute commands from users.

Coding with AI is becoming the standard, but Apple's ‌Siri‌ team apparently isn't taking full advantage of AI coding tools. The Information says that some teams within Apple have allocated large parts of their budgets to Claude Code, but the ‌Siri‌ team has a "reputation as a laggard inside Apple."

The ‌Siri‌ team was unable to produce the Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ that Apple promised would come in iOS 18, leading to a major organizational shakeup. Apple replaced AI chief John Giannandrea, who stepped down from his position in late 2025 and is set to retire this week following the final vesting of his stock on April 15.

Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi took over and oversees AI development, and Mike Rockwell, who developed the Vision Pro, is the Siri team lead. Under Federighi, Apple inked a deal with Google that will see ‌Siri‌ and other AI features powered by Google's Gemini models.