Apple Plans to Release Delayed Siri Apple Intelligence Features in Spring 2026

Apple is aiming to debut its delayed personalized Siri features in the spring of 2026, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman claims that Apple set an "internal release target" of 2026, which is in line with comments from Apple executives this week.



Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak did multiple post-WWDC interviews acknowledging Apple's issues with ‌Siri‌, and confirmed that Apple is now planning for a 2026 release. According to Apple's narrative, there were ongoing quality issues with its testing of the new ‌Siri‌ features, so it held them back and swapped to a more powerful underlying architecture to address the problems.

Apple initially planned to launch the personalized ‌Siri‌ features in iOS 18.4, so after the year-long delay to fix the architecture, we could see the functionality introduced in an iOS 26.4 update sometime in March or April 2026.

Gurman claims that if the next few weeks of development "proves promising," Apple could preview the features when it launches the new iPhone 17 models in the fall. It is unclear if Apple will do so, because it faced significant criticism and multiple class-action lawsuits for delaying the ‌Siri‌ features in the first place.

Apple first showed off the Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ updates at WWDC 2024 last June, and advertised the iPhone 16 models using demonstrations of the functionality. Customers who bought an ‌iPhone 16‌ in anticipation of the ‌Siri‌ features were not happy with the news of Apple's delay this March.

For WWDC 2025, Apple did not highlight any features that are coming in the future, and almost everything that the company introduced during the keynote event is present in the first developer beta.

The ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features that we are waiting on include personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper integration with apps.