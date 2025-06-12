Apple Plans to Release Delayed Siri Apple Intelligence Features in Spring 2026

by

Apple is aiming to debut its delayed personalized Siri features in the spring of 2026, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman claims that Apple set an "internal release target" of 2026, which is in line with comments from Apple executives this week.

Apple Intelligence General Feature
Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak did multiple post-WWDC interviews acknowledging Apple's issues with ‌Siri‌, and confirmed that Apple is now planning for a 2026 release. According to Apple's narrative, there were ongoing quality issues with its testing of the new ‌Siri‌ features, so it held them back and swapped to a more powerful underlying architecture to address the problems.

Apple initially planned to launch the personalized ‌Siri‌ features in iOS 18.4, so after the year-long delay to fix the architecture, we could see the functionality introduced in an iOS 26.4 update sometime in March or April 2026.

Gurman claims that if the next few weeks of development "proves promising," Apple could preview the features when it launches the new iPhone 17 models in the fall. It is unclear if Apple will do so, because it faced significant criticism and multiple class-action lawsuits for delaying the ‌Siri‌ features in the first place.

Apple first showed off the Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ updates at WWDC 2024 last June, and advertised the iPhone 16 models using demonstrations of the functionality. Customers who bought an ‌iPhone 16‌ in anticipation of the ‌Siri‌ features were not happy with the news of Apple's delay this March.

For WWDC 2025, Apple did not highlight any features that are coming in the future, and almost everything that the company introduced during the keynote event is present in the first developer beta.

The ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features that we are waiting on include personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper integration with apps.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
1 hour ago at 02:07 pm
I say just release them when they’re ready and don’t commit to a date. We’ve waiting this long….just get it right.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darthbane2k Avatar
darthbane2k
1 hour ago at 02:09 pm
I almost want a refund for my iPhone 16 Pro Max at this point, and certainly no incentive to give the 17 a second look when it arrives.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
1 hour ago at 02:07 pm
Just a heads up, just because that’s when they plan to release it, doesn’t mean that’s actually when it’ll release (Should be obvious by now)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kar98 Avatar
Kar98
53 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Do people who saw the “Apple Intelligence, available NOW on iPhone 16” ads last summer get their purchases refunded?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
48 minutes ago at 02:27 pm

Maybe YOU should read the article?
And again Apple has given no such thing as spring date for release. Which is what this article is saying

They have said 2026!!

not hard to understand the difference
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wbeasley Avatar
wbeasley
33 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
For a bunch of tech literate posters, you would think there would be more understanding of how software dev works ;)

over decades, from mainframes down, i've been involved with rollouts and usually it's management pressure to create a rollout date that causes early promises and poor releases.

it's easy to prove things work in small controlled environments.
it's totally different to do a full production release.

this isnt something that would be easy to rollback.
and the outfall from a bad release to billions would severely affect the brand more than a delay.

sounds like Apple already realised the underlying structures werent going to cut it in the real world so they revamped things and that's taking time to get right.

i'm all for a delay and less buggy release.
i'm looking forward to a smarter Siri, finally, but a few more months isnt a deal breaker.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments