Apple Introduces New 'Creator Studio' Bundle of Apps for $129 Per Year

by

Apple today introduced a new Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

Apple Creator Studio
Here is what is included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:

  • Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad
  • Logic Pro on Mac and iPad
  • Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad
  • Motion on the Mac
  • Compressor on the Mac
  • MainStage on the Mac
  • Exclusive new AI features and premium content across the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, MainStage, Numbers, Pages, and Keynote apps, and later the Freeform app

Apple Creator Studio will be available through the App Store starting Wednesday, January 28. All new subscribers can receive a one-month free trial, and customers who purchase a new Mac or a qualifying iPad with an A16, A17 Pro, or M-series chip or later can receive a three-month free trial.

Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will also remain available for one-time purchase on the Mac App Store, and free versions of the Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform apps will continue to exist.

More details to follow.

Mactech20
Mactech20
29 minutes ago at 06:17 am
NOOOOOOOOOOO.

They haven't killed it yet but give it a year and the only way you can use Final Cut, logic, etc will be with a subscription. Going the way of adobe. Incredibly awful, horrible news.
WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Premium iWork app features? Isn't that like being the smartest kid on the short bus?
zoozx
zoozx
25 minutes ago at 06:21 am
subscriptions SUCK !
rizzo41999
rizzo41999
32 minutes ago at 06:14 am
Perpetual licenses ftw.
DougieS
DougieS
33 minutes ago at 06:13 am
Typo in monthly amount?
$129.99 / month or $129 a year!

Edit: article updated and is now correct
trash eighty
trash eighty
17 minutes ago at 06:29 am

Okay, give it to me like I'm a two years old toddler with a small brain power.
What happens to Pages, Numbers and Keynote? Like, the ones that I'm using now and are completely free???
"it unlocks premium AI features"

hold me back
