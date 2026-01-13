Apple Introduces New 'Creator Studio' Bundle of Apps for $129 Per Year

Apple today introduced a new Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.



Here is what is included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:

Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad

Logic Pro on Mac and iPad

Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad

Motion on the Mac

Compressor on the Mac

MainStage on the Mac

Exclusive new AI features and premium content across the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, MainStage, Numbers, Pages, and Keynote apps, and later the Freeform app

Apple Creator Studio will be available through the App Store starting Wednesday, January 28. All new subscribers can receive a one-month free trial, and customers who purchase a new Mac or a qualifying iPad with an A16, A17 Pro, or M-series chip or later can receive a three-month free trial.

Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will also remain available for one-time purchase on the Mac App Store, and free versions of the Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and Freeform apps will continue to exist.

More details to follow.