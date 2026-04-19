 WWDC 2026 Graphic Teases Major iOS 27 Feature - MacRumors
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WWDC 2026 Graphic Teases Major iOS 27 Feature

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Apple's WWDC 2026 graphic provides "a glimpse of the revamped Siri interface coming in iOS 27," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

wwdc 2026 horizontal
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 27 will include a new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island. When you trigger Siri, he said the Dynamic Island will show a "Search or Ask" prompt, and this will apparently be accompanied by a "glowing cursor" that looks similar to how the "26" is highlighted in the WWDC 2026 graphic.

There will also be a "thin glow" around the edges of the Dynamic Island when Siri is invoked, and in the search bar of a dedicated Siri app that will be preinstalled on iOS 27, according to Gurman. He previously reported that the Siri app will allow you to have back-and-forth conversations with Siri and view your conversation history.

While the Dynamic Island is available on the iPhone 14 Pro and newer, at least some aspects of the upcoming Siri design will likely be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer due to Apple Intelligence compatibility reasons.

Apple announced that WWDC 2026 will run from Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12. At the annual developers conference, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27, and more.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, WWDC 2026
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Siri Guide
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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7 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
The decision to name the OS after the year FOLLOWING the year the OS is announced and released continues to be the dumbest choice they’ve made in a while…
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