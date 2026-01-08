CES 2026: Productivity Gear, Wireless TVs, and More
CES 2026 runs through tomorrow, but most of the media announcements and events have already taken place and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera is wrapping things up with our third video highlighting some of the neat tech innovations being demoed on the show floor.
Among the new introductions this week are several from Clicks, the company that previously brought the BlackBerry-like physical Clicks Keyboard to the iPhone
. CES 2026 is seeing the debut of the Clicks Power Keyboard, a pocket-sized Bluetooth keyboard for all of your devices that includes a 2,150 mAh battery and 5W Qi functionality to allow you to top off your phone if you're running low. There's also the Clicks Communicator
, a communication-focused smartphone intended to be carried alongside your main phone.
Wireless TVs are also starting to become a thing, with Displace showing off its latest Displace Pro 2 set and the Displace Hub that can transform your existing TV into a wireless TV with integrated battery.
Popular Apple accessory company OWC has partnered with Strada to showcase a new remote video editing solution that leverages peer-to-peer technology rather than cloud-based storage, while Intricuit is on site to demo its accessory that turns your MacBook into a touchscreen Mac, so you don't need to wait for Apple to launch its rumored touchscreen MacBook Pro later this year or next year.
Dan also checked out Rokid's AI glasses, TDM's headphones that twist into a portable speaker, Antic's electric mini bike, Watchitude's AirTag-compatible watches for kids, and more, so watch the full video for a look at all of these products.
CES 2026 may be coming to a close, but be sure to check out our news hub where we've collected all of our coverage from the week.
