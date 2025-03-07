Apple Delays Apple Intelligence Siri Features

by

Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to release in iOS 18, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Daring Fireball

Apple Intelligence General Feature
Apple says that it is going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized ‌Siri‌ experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year."

"Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we've made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We've also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year."

The personalized ‌Siri‌ features that Apple is talking about were demonstrated at WWDC when introducing ‌iOS 18‌, and they were expected to come out in an update to ‌iOS 18‌. The functionality includes personal context, onscreen awareness, and improved app integration. A quick summary:

Personal Context

With personal context, ‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

  • Show me the files Eric sent me last week.
  • Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.
  • Find the books that Eric recommended to me.
  • Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?
  • What's my passport number?

Onscreen Awareness

Onscreen awareness will let ‌Siri‌ see what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, for example, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

Deeper App Integration

Deeper app integration means that ‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

  • Moving files from one app to another.
  • Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.
  • Get directions home and share the ETA with Eric.
  • Send the email I drafted to Eric.

Rumors suggested that Apple initially planned to introduce these features in iOS 18.4, but ahead of the first iOS 18.4 betas, there were reports that the functionality simply wasn't ready.

It sounded like we could instead get the ‌Siri‌ features in an iOS 18.5 update, but now it looks like we might be waiting even longer. "In the coming year" is a bit vague, but it looks like the new ‌Siri‌ functionality will come sometime in the next 12 months.

Apple did already update ‌Siri‌ with a new Type to ‌Siri‌ feature, a refreshed look, ChatGPT integration, and more natural language understanding as part of its ‌Apple Intelligence‌ improvements, with more to come in the future.

