The MacRumors Show: Every Apple Product Coming in 2025

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look ahead to all of Apple's expected hardware announcements for 2025.

iPhone SE 4 (March) : ‌iPhone‌ 14-like design, 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, A18 chip, USB-C port, single 48-megapixel camera, 8GB memory, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple-designed 5G modem.

: ‌iPhone‌ 14-like design, 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, A18 chip, USB-C port, single 48-megapixel camera, 8GB memory, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple-designed 5G modem. Command Center (March) : Smart home hub product with 6-inch display, attachable to a tabletop base with a speaker or mounted on a wall, runs new "homeOS" operating system with smart home controls and customizable widget-focused home screen, proximity sensors to adjust widget size based on distance, Siri and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, and built-in camera for FaceTime calls.

: Smart home hub product with 6-inch display, attachable to a tabletop base with a speaker or mounted on a wall, runs new "homeOS" operating system with smart home controls and customizable widget-focused home screen, proximity sensors to adjust widget size based on distance, Siri and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, and built-in camera for FaceTime calls. 2025 MacBook Air (March–June) : M4 chip.

: M4 chip. iPad 11 (March–June) : Faster chip, 8GB memory, and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support.

: Faster chip, 8GB memory, and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support. iPad Air 7 (March–June) : M3 or M4 chip.

: M3 or M4 chip. New Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (March–June) : Thinner and lighter design with aluminum palm rest, larger glass trackpad, and function row.

: Thinner and lighter design with aluminum palm rest, larger glass trackpad, and function row. AirTag 2 (mid-2025) : Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for better range and improved location tracking, new tamper-protections including more durable speaker, and Apple Vision Pro integration.

: Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for better range and improved location tracking, new tamper-protections including more durable speaker, and Apple Vision Pro integration. Mac Studio (mid-2025) : M4 Max and M4 Ultra chip options.

: M4 Max and M4 Ultra chip options. Mac Pro (mid-2025) : M4 Ultra chip.

: M4 Ultra chip. HomePod 3 (July–September) : OLED display, A18 chip, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, and improved smart home functionality.

: OLED display, A18 chip, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, and improved smart home functionality. HomePod mini 2 : Newer S-series chip, improved sound quality, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, new color options, and Apple-designed wi-fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E support.

: Newer S-series chip, improved sound quality, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, new color options, and Apple-designed wi-fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E support. Apple TV 4K 4 : Newer chip and Apple-designed wi-fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E support.

: Newer chip and Apple-designed wi-fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E support. iPhone 17 (September) : 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz, more scratch-resistant front glass, "A19" chip, and 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

: 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz, more scratch-resistant front glass, "A19" chip, and 24-megapixel front-facing camera. iPhone 17 Air (September) : 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz, more scratch-resistant front glass, super-thin design, single speaker, no SIM card tray, "A19" chip, Apple-designed 5G modem, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and centered single rear camera.

: 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion for refresh rates up to 120Hz, more scratch-resistant front glass, super-thin design, single speaker, no SIM card tray, "A19" chip, Apple-designed 5G modem, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and centered single rear camera. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (September) : Lightweight aluminum frame with part-glass rear for wireless charging, easier-to-remove battery, "A19 Pro" chip, 12GB memory, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, 48-megapixel tetraprism Telephoto camera, and at least one rear camera with mechanical aperture.

: Lightweight aluminum frame with part-glass rear for wireless charging, easier-to-remove battery, "A19 Pro" chip, 12GB memory, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, 48-megapixel tetraprism Telephoto camera, and at least one rear camera with mechanical aperture. Apple Watch SE 3 (September) : Plastic casing, larger displays with 41mm and 45mm case sizes, newer chip.

: Plastic casing, larger displays with 41mm and 45mm case sizes, newer chip. Apple Watch Series 11 (September) : Hypertension detection.

: Hypertension detection. Apple Watch Ultra 3 (September) : Hypertension detection, messages via satellite, and 5G cellular connectivity.

: Hypertension detection, messages via satellite, and 5G cellular connectivity. AirPods Pro 3 : Refreshed design, improved audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation, new chip, temperature sensor, and capacitive pairing button.

: Refreshed design, improved audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation, new chip, temperature sensor, and capacitive pairing button. iPad Pro (late 2025) : M5 chip.

: M5 chip. MacBook Pro (late 2025) : M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options.

: M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options. Apple Vision Pro 2: M5 chip and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support.

Rumors and reports from a range of reliable sources suggest that Apple will release at least 22 new products in 2025, with a series of minor to major updates and refreshes planned for the iPhone , iPads, Mac, Apple TV HomePod , Vision Pro, and Apple Watch, as well as one entirely new product. Here's everything we're expecting with their key new features:

What do you think of Apple's rumored plans for 2025? Let us know in the comments. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips. We'll be back next year!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about all of Apple's biggest announcements this year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.