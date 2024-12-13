The MacRumors Show: Apple's 2024 – Year in Review

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look back at all of Apple's biggest announcements this year.

Apple's year started out with the launch of the highly anticipated Vision Pro headset in February. This "spatial computer" marked Apple's first brand new product line in years, seeking to blend the physical and digital worlds. Powered by the M2 and R1 chips, the Vision Pro uses over a dozen sensors and cameras to map environments in real-time, boasting two high-resolution displays for immersive experiences and advanced hand-tracking.

In March, Apple refreshed its popular MacBook Air lineup, unveiling new 13- and 15-inch models powered by the M3 chip. May brought significant updates to the iPad lineup. Apple launched the iPad Air 6, now available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes and powered by the ‌M2‌ chip, and the redesigned iPad Pro, featuring OLED displays for the first time and the debut of the M4 chip. Accompanying these devices was the Apple Pencil Pro, offering precision enhancements and haptic feedback for creative professionals, and the Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌, which further bridges the gap between iPads and laptops.

Apple hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, unveiling iOS 18 with enhanced Home Screen customization, a redesigned Control Center, and more. The company also previewed macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2, but the biggest announcement was Apple Intelligence – a new suite of AI tools for Apple devices.

As usual, September was packed with major announcements. The iPhone 16 lineup debuted, with the standard models embracing Pro-like features such as the Camera Control button, Action button, and spatial video capture. The iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max gained bigger displays, longer battery life, an improved ultra wide camera, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 10 launched in September, showcasing a thinner design, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 gained a black color option and a new titanium Milanese Loop. Apple also debuted the fourth-generation AirPods, now with optional ANC, and a USB-C version of the AirPods Max. October saw a minor refresh of the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip and ‌Apple Intelligence‌.

Apple closed the year with a focus on its Mac lineup, bringing the M4 family of chips to the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Most notably, the ‌Mac mini‌ was completely redesigned with an even smaller enclosure measuring just 5 inches by 5 inches. The ‌iMac‌ and ‌MacBook Pro‌ also gained enhanced cameras and a nano-texture display option for the first time, along with a series of other small but significant improvements. Alongside this, Apple finally refreshed its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with USB-C connectivity.

What do you think about Apple's releases this year? Let us know in the comments. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about the rumored launch of Apple's first foldable in 2026 and the company's plans to move aggressively into the smart home market.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.