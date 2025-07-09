OpenAI to Launch AI Web Browser

OpenAI is planning to introduce a web browser that would be available as an alternative to Safari and Google Chrome, reports Reuters. The AI-powered web browser is "close" to being ready to launch, and it will debut in the coming weeks.



The OpenAI browser will use artificial intelligence to change how consumers browse the web, and it will give OpenAI access to the very web search data that has allowed Google Chrome to remain the top browser option. OpenAI has asked for Google's search data to improve SearchGPT in the past, but Google refused.

Google parent company Alphabet uses information sourced from its Chrome browser to better target ads to customers, plus Chrome is a quick way to ensure that people use Google Search. OpenAI already has SearchGPT, so a browser that integrates its search product is a next logical step.

The browser that OpenAI is developing will keep some user interactions inside a ChatGPT-style interface rather than directing users to click through to websites. It could also include OpenAI's AI agent products like Operator, allowing the browser to complete tasks like making reservations or filling out forms at the direction of the user.

Back in April, an OpenAI executive said that the company would be interested in purchasing the Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it as part of an antitrust remedy.