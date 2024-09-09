Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes
Apple today held the "It's Glowtime" fall event to debut new iPhone 16 models, a new version of the Apple Watch, new AirPods, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.
We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with Larger Displays, New Camera Control, and More
- iPhone 16 Models Can Charge at Up to 25W Using MagSafe
- iPhone 16 Pro Max Has Longest Ever iPhone Battery Life at 33 Hours
- iPhone 16 Pro Models Weigh Slightly More Than iPhone 15 Pro Models
- iPhone 16 Pro Still Starts at 128GB Storage, Maxes Out at 1TB
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Pre-Orders Start Friday, September 13
- Here's What the New iPhone 16 Camera Control Button Can Do
- iPhone 16 Pro Supports JPEG-XL Format
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Have Same Feature Set Aside From Display Size and Battery
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
- Apple Announces iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus With Action Button, Camera Control, and More
- All iPhone 16 Models Support Wi-Fi 7
- All iPhone 16 Models Sold Outside U.S. Still Have Physical SIM Card Tray
- All iPhone 16 Models Equipped With 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence
- Faster mmWave 5G Still Limited to U.S. iPhone 16 Models
- iPhone 16 USB-C Limited to USB 2, No Change for 16 Pro Either
- You Can Now 'Get Ready' for iPhone 16 Launch With Pre-Order Setup
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Gets Satin Black Finish, Titanium Milanese Loop, and Hermès Model
- Apple Today Announced These Four New Features Are Coming to Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2
- No Refresh for Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE as Apple Focuses on Series 10
AirPods 4
Software
- iOS 18.1 Available in October With Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and Newer
- iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11 and More Launching on September 16
- Apple Seeds iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Release Candidates to Developers
- Apple Seeds macOS Sequoia Release Candidate to Developers
- Apple Seeds watchOS 11 Release Candidate to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of tvOS 18 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of visionOS 2 to Developers
- iOS 18 Has New Option to Pause Video Recording
Cases and Accessories
- Apple Discontinues FineWoven Cases, Offers Silicone and Plastic for iPhone 16 Models
- Apple's Beats Brand Debuts New Cases for iPhone 16 Lineup
- Apple's New Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Measure Heart Rate From Your Ears
- Apple Introduced These Six New Apple Watch Bands and Almost 40 New Band Colors Today
- Apple Continues to Sell EarPods Following iPhone 16 Event Contrary to Last-Minute Rumor
- AirPods Pro 2 to Gain Hearing Protection, Testing, and Aid Features
Other Announcements
- Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 13
- Apple Updates AirPods Max With USB-C Port and New Colors
- Apple Announces Expanded Satellite Services for UK and Canada
The Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 can be pre-ordered as of today. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 models will start on Friday, September 13. All of the new devices will launch on Friday, September 20.