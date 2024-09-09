Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes

Apple today held the "It's Glowtime" fall event to debut new iPhone 16 models, a new version of the Apple Watch, new AirPods, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black

AirPods 4

Software

Cases and Accessories

Other Announcements

We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 can be pre-ordered as of today. Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 16‌ models will start on Friday, September 13. All of the new devices will launch on Friday, September 20.