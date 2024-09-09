Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes

by

Apple today held the "It's Glowtime" fall event to debut new iPhone 16 models, a new version of the Apple Watch, new AirPods, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.

We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black

AirPods 4

Software

Cases and Accessories

Other Announcements

The Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 can be pre-ordered as of today. Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 16‌ models will start on Friday, September 13. All of the new devices will launch on Friday, September 20.

