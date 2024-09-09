iPhone 16 Pro Models Weigh Slightly More Than iPhone 15 Pro Models

The new iPhone 16 Pro models are slightly heavier compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.



Here are the listed weights for all of the devices:



iPhone 15 Pro: 6.60 ounces (187 grams)

6.60 ounces (187 grams) iPhone 15 Pro Max: 7.81 ounces (221 grams)

7.81 ounces (221 grams) iPhone 16 Pro: 7.03 ounces (199 grams)

7.03 ounces (199 grams) iPhone 16 Pro Max: 7.99 ounces (227 grams)

This means the iPhone 16 Pro is 6% heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 2.5% heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These increases mean that iPhone 16 Pro models are now nearly as heavily as iPhone 14 Pro models, but the titanium frame on iPhone 16 Pro models should still make the devices feel lighter in the hand if you are upgrading from an iPhone 14 Pro model. If you are upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro model, expect a bit heavier device.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, which are larger than the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. To learn more about the devices, which are available to pre-order starting Friday, read our coverage of Apple's announcement.