Apple's Beats Brand Debuts New Cases for iPhone 16 Lineup

Apple's Beats brand today announced the launch of new iPhone 16 cases that have MagSafe and Camera Control support. This is the first time that Beats has designed iPhone cases, with the company typically focusing on headphones.



The new cases come in four colors that match the standard iPhone 16 colors, including Midnight Black, Summit Stone, Riptide Blue and Sunset Purple.

The Beats cases are made from a hard polycarbonate material with flexible sidewalls to optimize shock absorption, along with a soft microfiber lining to keep the ‌iPhone‌ inside safe from scratches. Apple says that the case is thin, light, and easy to grip.



On the outside of the case, there is a glossy, scratch-resistant coating that adds extra protection. The cases are designed to work with the Camera Control button on the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, and they are designed with a sapphire crystal coupled with a conductive layer that can communicate finger movements to the button.

These are MagSafe-compatible cases with built-in magnets that align with the ‌iPhone 16‌ models for wireless charging purposes. Apple's latest iPhones can charge at up to 25W using new ‌MagSafe‌ chargers.



"We're delighted to introduce the first iPhone case designed by Beats," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "Beats has always been synonymous with distinctive style and vibrant colors and our new cases are the perfect way to accessorize the new iPhone 16 lineup."

Priced at $49, the Beats cases for the new ‌iPhone 16‌ models are available for order starting today from Apple's website.