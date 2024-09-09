Apple Continues to Sell EarPods Following iPhone 16 Event Contrary to Last-Minute Rumor

Just hours before the iPhone 16 event today, information surfaced about Target potentially planning to stop selling Apple's wired EarPods headphones. This led to speculation that Apple might discontinue EarPods following its iPhone 16 event today, but all three versions of the headphones with a 3.5mm headphone plug, Lightning connector, and USB-C connector remain available on Apple's online store for $19 following the event.



False alarm, everyone! The iconic earbuds live on for now.

Released in 2012, the EarPods have become less popular since Apple launched wireless AirPods in 2016, but they have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks to social media. Starting with the iPhone 12 series in 2020, Apple stopped including EarPods and a charger in the box with new iPhones in order to be more environmentally friendly.

Apple released its original iconic white earbuds in 2001 alongside the launch of the first iPod, and they received a major redesign and the EarPods name in 2012. Apple released the USB-C version of the headphones just last year.