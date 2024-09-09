Apple Introduced These Six New Apple Watch Bands and Almost 40 New Band Colors Today

Apple today introduced six all-new Apple Watch bands and almost 40 new band color options, refreshing its smartwatch accessory lineup.



The six brand new Apple Watch bands are as follows:



Titanium Milanese Loop in Natural Titanium and Black Titanium ($199, Apple Watch Ultra only): "The Titanium Milanese Loop features aerospace-grade titanium mesh with a secure parachute-style buckle. Inspired by stainless steel mesh historically used by divers and designed for ocean activities. Made of lightweight titanium, it's perfect for any occasion."

Hermès Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour in Noir/Gold and Rouge Grenat/Vermillon ($349, 42mm only): "A time-honored design, reimagined with new textiles. The most delicate band available for Series 10, the Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour is an ethereal wisp of form. With a nod to the precise edge painting used throughout Hermès, colorful contrasting borders enliven this elegantly thin band."

Hermès Torsade Single Tour in Navy and Rouge Grenat ($349, 46mm only): "Torsade references nautical chains brought to life as a continuous knit band in rich, saturated hues. Lightweight and comfortable, Torsade is available in a Single Tour or Double Tour that wraps twice around the wrist."

Hermès Torsade Double Tour in Vert Moyen and Rouge Grenat ($449, 42mm only): "The sportiest Hermès band yet. Made from soft, waterproof molded rubber with an "H" motif, Kilim has a convenient deployment buckle that opens with a click."

Hermès En Mer in Bleu Nuit ($449, Apple Watch Ultra only): "The first Hermès Ultra pairs with the sporty En Mer band, made of water-resistant textured knit in Bleu Nuit, that echoes the pattern of ocean waves, featuring a subtle "H" motif and custom matching titanium buckle."

Hermès Grand H in Satiné ($999): "Grand H interprets a classic watchmaking style for the modern day, juxtaposing engineered precision with the fluidity of metal for an elevated look. Adjustable links in satiné stainless steel are bookended by the iconic "H" motif, locking into place with a butterfly clasp."

The new Titanium Milanese Loop is the first metal band designed for Apple Watch Ultra, inspired by lightweight and corrosion-resistant mesh historically used by divers. It is woven from the same aerospace-grade titanium used to make the Apple Watch Ultra's case. Apple says "a custom process of weaving, flattening, laser-welding, grinding, and finely polishing the titanium wire results in precise, interlinking lozenge shapes that provide a luxurious drape, complete with a dual-button, parachute-style buckle secure enough for all water sports."

The Hermès Grand H is the first all-stainless steel Apple Watch band from Hermès, while the Hermès En Mer is exclusive to the Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2, which also features a matching Hermès Maritime watch face that features graphic Cape Cod numerals, a bezel second display, and a Regatta countdown timer for sailing triggered by the Action Button.

Apple also introduced 33 new color options to 13 of its existing Apple Watch bands, including:



Sport Band ($49): Plum, Lake Green, Denim, Starlight, Light Blush, Stone Gray, and Black.

Solo Loop ($49): Star Fruit, Ultramarine, Lake Green, Light Blush, and Black.

Sport Loop ($49): Blue Cloud, Lake Green, Plum, Ink, and Ultramarine.

Nike Sport Band ($49): Volt Splash.

Nike Sport Loop ($49): Black/Blue, Starlight/Pink, Grey/Blue, Green/Grey, and Blue/Red.

Braided Solo Loop ($99): Denim, Magenta, Lake Green, and Chartreuse.

FineWoven Magnetic Link ($99): Blackberry, Black, and Dark Taupe.

FineWoven Modern Buckle ($99): Deep Blue, Chartreuse, and Dark Taupe.

Milanese Loop ($99): Natural, Gold, and Slate.

Alpine Loop ($99): Tan, Navy, Dark Green, Green, Blue, and Black.

Ocean Band ($99): Navy, Black, and Ice.

Link Bracelet ($349): Natural, Gold, and Slate.

Hermès Kilim Single Tour ($349): Bleu de France, Vert Moyen, and Béton.

The FineWoven Modern Buckle, Milanese Loop, Link Bracelet continue to feature stainless steel hardware, but with tweaked finishes that match the new Natural, Gold, and Slate titanium color options of the Apple Watch Series 10.

The new color options for the Hermès Kilim Single Tour are now available for 46mm Apple Watches only, unlike earlier color options which continue to be available for both casing sizes.

All of the new Apple Watch bands are available to order today, but the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 do not launch until Friday, September 20.