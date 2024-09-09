Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 13

With the launch of the new iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max have been replaced with the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.



The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus each receiving a $100 price drop as they replace the ‌iPhone 13‌ models. The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus are also available for $100 less than their equivalent ‌iPhone 16‌ models, with pricing starting at $699.

iPhone SE - $429

- $429 iPhone 14 - $599, down from $699

- $599, down from $699 iPhone 14 Plus - $699, down from $799

- $699, down from $799 iPhone 15 - $699, down from $799

- $699, down from $799 iPhone 15 Plus - $799, down from $899

- $799, down from $899 iPhone 16 - $799

- $799 iPhone 16 Plus - $899

- $899 iPhone 16 Pro - $999

- $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max - $1199

While the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models have been discontinued by Apple, they may still be available from the refurbished store while supplies last, and third-party retailers will also have some stock available until it sells out.