iOS 18.1 Available in October With Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and Newer

Apple today announced that iOS 18.1 will be released to the public at some point in October. The software update will add the first Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro models and all four new iPhone 16 models.



iOS 18.1 is already available in beta for developers, and it includes Apple Intelligence features such as writing tools for proofreading text, notification summaries, suggested replies in the Messages app, the ability to record and transcribe phone calls, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app that can quickly remove objects from a photo.

Apple Intelligence will initially be available with device and Siri language set to English only, and the features will have a "beta" label even on the publicly released version of iOS 18.1 that is coming out next month. Apple said support for additional languages, including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish, will be added next year.