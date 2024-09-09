iPhone 16 Pro Max Has Longest Ever iPhone Battery Life at 33 Hours

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever offered in an iPhone with a total of 33 hours during video playback, according to Apple.



This is an increase of four hours over the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which offered 29 hours of battery life during video playback. This is an increase of 14%. On the other hand, The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ offers a 27-hour battery life, up from 23 hours on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, for an increase of 17%.

Apple says this increase has been achieved thanks to larger, optimized batteries, a new internal design, and advanced power management in iOS 18. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max also offer the all-new Camera Control button, the A18 Pro chip, and a new 48-megapixel ultra wide camera. They are available for pre-order on Friday and launch on September 20.