Apple Announces Expanded Satellite Services for UK and Canada
Apple today announced that new satellite-based communication features are heading to the UK and Canada with iOS 18.
The company today said that Canada will also receive the new Messages via Satellite feature in iOS 18. Initially announced for the United States alone, the feature allows users to send and receive end-to-end encrypted texts, emojis, and even Tapbacks through iMessage and SMS when they are outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple has said that SMS availability will depend on the user's carrier, and while the service itself is included with the purchase of an iPhone, carrier fees may still apply.
Another significant update coming later this year is the expansion of Apple's Roadside Assistance via Satellite. Initially launched in the U.S., where Apple partners with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, this service allows users to connect with roadside assistance providers when they experience car trouble in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Roadside Assistance via Satellite will soon be available in the UK, where Apple is partnering with Green Flag, one of the country's leading roadside assistance providers. Users in the UK will be able to access these services on a pay-per-use basis if they are not already members of Green Flag or other participating providers. Like other satellite services from Apple, Roadside Assistance is designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky, meaning performance could be affected by obstacles such as dense tree cover or buildings.
In addition to the new satellite messaging features, iOS 18 will introduce Emergency SOS Live Video. This feature will allow users to share a live video feed or photos with participating emergency dispatchers during an emergency call, providing responders with real-time visuals to help assess the situation more effectively.
Apple's satellite services are available for free for the first two years with the purchase of an iPhone 14 or later.
