iOS 18 Has New Option to Pause Video Recording

With iOS 18, Apple is adding a new option that will let you pause a video in the middle of a recording, providing an option for capturing multiple shots in a single video rather than having to start and stop new videos each time.



When you start a video in ‌iOS 18‌, you'll see a new pause button on the left side. Pressing it pauses the video, and pressing the button again unpauses. You can still stop a video at any time using the middle stop button.

Apple added the new video pausing feature in the ‌iOS 18‌ release candidate that was provided to developers and public beta testers today.

It's likely that pausing and recording video will be a feature of the Camera Control button that's included on all of the iPhone 16 models.

‌iOS 18‌ is set to be released on Monday, September 16, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ models will launch on Friday, September 20.