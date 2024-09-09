Apple's New Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Measure Heart Rate From Your Ears

Apple earlier this month teased new Powerbeats Pro 2 headphones that are set to come out next year, and MacRumors has found more information on the new earbuds tucked away in Apple's latest software updates.



The ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 will be able to measure heart rate, sending the information to the Apple Health app on the iPhone. You will need to wear both earbuds during a workout to get this functionality. You will also be able to connect the earbuds to gym equipment to measure heart rate while using a machine like a treadmill.

It sounds like heart rate will only be measured when a workout is started in a compatible fitness app, but this is not functionality offered in any other earbuds that Apple or Beats makes. The earbuds are also set to support Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio.

Based on images found in the software, the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 will come in orange, purple, black, and a beige color, and they will have matching colored charging cases. While the new earbuds look similar to the current ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, the updated version has a slimmer design.

Apple's Beats brand has not yet provided a specific release date for the new wireless headphones, but they are set to launch in 2025.