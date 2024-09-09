Apple Watch Ultra 2 Gets Satin Black Finish, Titanium Milanese Loop, and Hermès Model

Apple today introduced some updates to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, including a new titanium band and a dark color optiond.



The ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ is now available in an all-new Satin Black finish, sitting alongside the existing Natural titanium casing. In addition, there is a new Milanese Loop designed specially for the for Apple Watch Ultra made of a woven titanium mesh with a parachute-style buckle. It is available in both Natural and Satin Black.

Apple is also extending its collaboration with Hermès to the Apple Watch Ultra, introducing a new Hermès ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ with a titanium buckle and an exclusive watch face.



The new versions of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ start at $799 and are available for preorder today, with launch on September 20.

More to follow...